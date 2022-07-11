Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 189.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 29.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $32.07 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $632.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $283.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.59 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

HSII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

