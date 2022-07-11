Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) Insider Acquires £10,420 in Stock

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) insider Wendy Colquhoun bought 1,000 shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,042 ($12.62) per share, for a total transaction of £10,420 ($12,618.07).

Shares of LON HOT opened at GBX 1,067.50 ($12.93) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,144.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,245.43. Henderson Opportunities Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 976 ($11.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,495 ($18.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £84.31 million and a P/E ratio of 175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Get Henderson Opportunities Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is 4.52%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.