Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,476 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,289 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 776 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 760 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,295 shares of company stock worth $7,732,812. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

