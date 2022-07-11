Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,692 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of InterDigital worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter valued at $5,625,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 1,597.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 59,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55,890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,542,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital stock opened at $63.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $75.25.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.