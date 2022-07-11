Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 437 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE stock opened at $124.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.44 and a 200-day moving average of $125.85. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.22 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.