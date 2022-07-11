Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Public Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,949,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Public Storage by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $315.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.52. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.75%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.82.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

