Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,779 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.66%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,865. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.