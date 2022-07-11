Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Harmony Biosciences worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,395,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $688,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $54.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 0.35. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $57.13.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $85.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $998,747.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,587.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,627 shares of company stock valued at $22,989,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRMY. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

