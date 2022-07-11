Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,336 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Immunovant worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Immunovant by 43.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $498.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Immunovant to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Immunovant to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

