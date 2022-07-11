Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.68.

HT opened at $9.61 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $378.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

