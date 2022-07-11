Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $13.19 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

