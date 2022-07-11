Hiscox’s (HSX) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.11) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSX. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.02) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,144 ($13.85) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.84) to GBX 900 ($10.90) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,032.57 ($12.50).
HSX stock opened at GBX 943.40 ($11.42) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,050.87. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 937.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 935.67.
About Hiscox (Get Rating)
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
