Hiscox’s (HSX) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.11) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSX. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.02) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,144 ($13.85) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.84) to GBX 900 ($10.90) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,032.57 ($12.50).

HSX stock opened at GBX 943.40 ($11.42) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,050.87. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 937.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 935.67.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of £15,264.48 ($18,484.48).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

