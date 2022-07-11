Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $4.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.54.

Several research analysts have commented on HMPT shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of HMPT opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $6.08.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

