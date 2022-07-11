Hord (HORD) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Exchanges

Hord (HORD) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Hord has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $135,732.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00119213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00033360 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

