Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,969 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $58,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $149,271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,364 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. SVB Leerink began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.10.

HZNP opened at $83.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,976 shares of company stock valued at $19,878,766. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

