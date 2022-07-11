Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.10.

HZNP opened at $83.61 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $2,664,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,754,667.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,976 shares of company stock valued at $19,878,766. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

