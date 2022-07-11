Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,647 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $17,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after buying an additional 2,451,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,597,000 after buying an additional 2,309,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,194,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,085,000 after buying an additional 322,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,969,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,537,000 after buying an additional 356,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $26.22 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

