Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,925 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $21,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,569.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $708.63 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $752.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $981.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

