Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

