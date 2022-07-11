Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 34,047 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,047 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 86,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,280,000 after acquiring an additional 107,591 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.53 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

