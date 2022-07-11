Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the period. Aspen Technology comprises approximately 1.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Aspen Technology worth $33,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 44,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 575,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,100,000 after buying an additional 48,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $187.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.28. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.