Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after buying an additional 1,428,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after buying an additional 817,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $217.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.77. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

