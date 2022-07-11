Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50,421 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in 3M by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $128.47 on Monday. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

