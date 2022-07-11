Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up about 1.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $30,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,351,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after buying an additional 2,994,368 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $169,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,488,000 after buying an additional 1,167,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,605,000 after buying an additional 964,972 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.36.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $115.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

