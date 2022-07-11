Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 13.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 679,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 22,475 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,243.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $19.19 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $174.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

