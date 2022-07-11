Howland Capital Management LLC Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 726,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $32.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

