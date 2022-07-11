Howland Capital Management LLC Has $19.81 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Amphenol by 1,302.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 322,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,185,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of APH opened at $65.88 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

