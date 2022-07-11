Howland Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

