Howland Capital Management LLC Has $26.55 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $94.00 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

