Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $242.17 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

