Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,022,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.53.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.29 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

