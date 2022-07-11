Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,408 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Wayfair worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in Wayfair by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP increased its stake in Wayfair by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wayfair by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,241,000 after purchasing an additional 289,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Wayfair by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $209,604.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on W. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.16.

NYSE:W opened at $55.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $317.45.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

