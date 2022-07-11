Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,147 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of UGI worth $14,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 989.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

