Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after acquiring an additional 199,027 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,956,000 after acquiring an additional 132,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.