Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $229.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

