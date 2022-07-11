Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,209 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $285,977,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after acquiring an additional 483,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,183,000 after acquiring an additional 285,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.28 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

