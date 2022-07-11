Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up approximately 2.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Watsco worth $47,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Watsco by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.17.

Shares of WSO opened at $248.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.16 and a 200-day moving average of $274.34. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

