Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 785 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up 1.5% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of First Republic Bank worth $27,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC stock opened at $150.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

First Republic Bank Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.