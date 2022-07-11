Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $321.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $312.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

