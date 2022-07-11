Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Humana worth $172,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $483.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $446.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.11. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $490.11.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

