Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Humana worth $61,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUM opened at $483.38 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $490.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $446.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

