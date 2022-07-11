Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $387.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

