Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $17.50 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.5% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.