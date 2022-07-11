Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 2,214 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

MRK stock opened at $92.75 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

