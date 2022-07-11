Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) & Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Critical Contrast

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 26.96% 12.19% 1.19% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Huntington Bancshares and Community Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 3 6 3 1 2.15 Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $15.54, indicating a potential upside of 26.66%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Community Capital Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $6.08 billion 2.90 $1.30 billion $1.17 10.49 Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Community Capital Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, credit cards, and consumer and small business loans, as well as investment products. This segment also provides mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, automated teller machine, and treasury management services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It serves consumer and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers regional commercial banking solutions for middle market businesses, government and public sector entities, and commercial real estate developers/REITs; and specialty banking solutions for healthcare, technology and telecommunications, franchise finance, sponsor finance, and global services industries. It also provides asset finance services; capital raising solutions, sales and trading, and corporate risk management products; institutional banking services; and treasury management services. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment offers private banking, wealth and investment management, and retirement plan services. As of March 18, 2022, the company had approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

