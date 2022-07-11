Ieq Capital LLC Has $634,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.67.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 72.98%.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

