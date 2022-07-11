Ieq Capital LLC Has $74.53 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after buying an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,321. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,403.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,264.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,545.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

