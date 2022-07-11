Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $182.27 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.03 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.64.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

