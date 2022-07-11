Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,837 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,645,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Illumina by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 749,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $285,199,000 after acquiring an additional 413,771 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Illumina by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after acquiring an additional 406,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 617,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $234,771,000 after purchasing an additional 229,112 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $197.04 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $526.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,122 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.17.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

