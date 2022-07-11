ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGN opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.98. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.